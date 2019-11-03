health watch

Health Watch: Hepatitis C Liver Transplant First

By
DALLAS, Texas (KFSN) -- New antiviral drugs that can actually cure hepatitis C are proving so effective, that doctors are now doing what had previously been unheard of ... they're transplanting infected livers into patients who are on liver transplant wait lists, and then curing the hepatitis C afterwards, something that used to be impossible.

Pet sitter, 39-year-old Kimberly Wilt had a fatty liver, which developed into cirrhosis. She found herself on the liver transplant list.

"I was in shock. I'm in my 30's, how am I going to have a transplant at this time? I wasn't prepared for it whatsoever," said Wilt.

Multiple calls fell through, and then her doctor asked if she would be willing to take a hepatitis C infected liver.

Robert Rahimi, MD, a Transplant Hepatologist from Baylor Scott and White in Dallas said, "We told her, we said, look it's very easy now, you take a pill daily between eight to 12 weeks, and we guarantee between 97 to 99 percent cure rate."

"When he took my liver out, he said, it looked like I was walking a tight rope, one day it would have just completely failed, and who knows if there would have been a liver that would have matched my blood type, my size, and been in good enough condition for a transplant," Wilt shared.

Taking the antiviral drugs, Wilt's hep C was undetectable within three months.

Wilt said, "I have a new life. It's completely new, it's not anywhere near where it was a year ago."

"This is now adapting all across the United States and the world. Over time, it's going to save thousands of lives," Dr. Rahimi said.

Currently there are nearly 1,700 people in the United States waiting for a liver transplant. A new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine reports these new antiviral drugs are so effective that other infected body parts, such as hearts and lungs can also be transplanted, and then cleared of the hepatitis C after the transplant.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealth watchhepatitis
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Vitiligo Cream Gives Skin Color Again!
Health Watch: Telenutrition for spinal cord injury
Health Watch: Researchers say food is medicine!
Health Watch: Running After Joint Replacement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kings Co. deputies investigating shooting in Hanford
North Fork woman dies inside burning home, neighbors tried to save her
Packages of frozen fruit recalled due to Hepatitis A contamination
Big rig crash closes southbound Highway 99 in Madera County
Fresno man arrested for brutally assaulting Clovis grandfather over parking spot
Man's body found in central Fresno canal
10 million marijuana plants seized from Kern County hemp fields
Show More
37th horse dies at Santa Anita park after Breeders' Cup
Family of man killed in Orinda Airbnb Halloween party shooting speak out
Several roads to close in Fresno and Clovis for Two Cities Marathon
Volunteers work to 'Keep Fresno Beautiful' through new city initiative
Dozens of Fresno city, county firefighters help battle growing SoCal wildfire
More TOP STORIES News