WestCare raises money for Wings Advocacy Fresno program

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit is celebrating 50 years of service in the Valley.

WestCare California is hosting an event to raise funds for its newest program.

"Our funding is really limited on just the financial assistance for the housing," explained Mary Ann Knoy, vice-president of WestCare California. "So when it comes to someone getting into that unit and not having a bed or a can opener -- something as simple as that can make it very difficult."

WestCare provides a range of services - from mental health to housing.

In September of last year, the organization added Wings Advocacy Fresno to its family of programs.

Through the effort -- recently housed individuals, families, veterans or women and children escaping domestic violence can request furniture or appliances for their new home. Delivery and setup are included.

"What the purpose of Wings is -- is to really establish and give that hope and dignity back to all of the newly-housed individuals and families that we serve," Knoy said.

She added that the non-profit serves around 15 families each week, and the need for the program's services hasn't slowed down.

The organization is always looking for donations and volunteers.

"We just did two pillow drives," said Knoy. "One was done through Fresno State marketing students, where they were able to raise, I believe, 190 pillows. Another one through a church organization that, again, raised over 100 pillows."

The public can also learn more about Wings Advocacy Fresno at the organization's Fiesta on Gateway mixer on Friday night.

Tickets are still available. Proceeds will support the program's operation.

Information about the event can be found on fiestaongateway.org.

