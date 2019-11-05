Health & Fitness

Health Watch: Shockwaves treat heart disease

By
What happens when heart disease is so bad that thick plaque makes it nearly impossible to even place a stent in the arteries? Meet one woman who is part of a clinical trial using shockwaves to fracture that plaque. shockwaves treat heart disease

Fifty-nine-year-old Vickey Soennichsen's heart disease had filled her arteries with plaque, narrowing them to the point that while trying to catch a train, she almost collapsed.

"I'm going up the stairs and I'm pulling myself up the stairs trying to get up to the top. I thought, I am just gonna die," said Soennichsen.

Thick plaque buildup constricting her arteries, was the culprit.

Sarang Mangalmurti, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at Lankenau Heart Institute, Main Line Health said, "When you see areas of a vessel that look like bites have been taken out, that represents atherosclerosis."

Doctors trying to put a balloon or stent in face blockage from calcium that has hardened. So, for years, they drilled the vessel until they discovered shockwave therapy for coronary artery disease, or CAD.

"Instead of drilling out the vessel, we can use a very special balloon that emits ultrasonic waves to crack or fracture all that calcium," said Dr. Mangalmurti.

The shockwaves are generated from emitters along the context of the angioballoon and connect to a generator.

"That emitter is sparked and that spark creates a shockwave pulse and that pulse is transmitted from the emitter out into the vessel wall," said Dr. Mangalmurti.

Soennichsen's recovery was a welcome relief.

Soennichsen said, "They told me to take a week and I felt great the next day. To know that somebody is watching over you and saying you're going to live, it gives you the confidence to go out and wanna do more."

CAD therapy will continue trials with 400 patients at 50 hospitals and follow patients for several years. Clinicians will study this until July 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthhealth watchheart disease
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
12-year-old boy severely burned during alleged prank by friend
'He's a huge inspiration': Family, girlfriend remember Officer Jonathan Diaz
Revered relic stolen from Selma church while on display
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
FAX bus driver who killed pedestrian, drove away denies knowing what he did
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
VIDEO: BART employee rescues man from oncoming train after Raider game
Show More
Hanford woman charged with murder after unborn baby dies of drugs in his system
Hundreds of Fresno students learn about career technical education options
Woman who had sex with daughters' teen boyfriends gets 4 years in prison
Family of 48-year-old man found dead in Fresno canal sought
Local school district's test scores exceed state average for first time
More TOP STORIES News