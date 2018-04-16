Here's the cheapest flight leaving Fresno this Friday

If you're itching to catch a cheap flight this Friday, you're in luck. According to travel site Skyscanner, there's exactly one round-trip flight leaving from Fresno Yosemite International Airport for under $200.
The departures may be limited, but the destination isn't too shabby: San Diego.
Here's this weekend's cheapest flight, frugal Fresno flyer. The rest is on you.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
San Diego
Spend a long weekend in San Diego surfing, sunbathing or hunting down the perfect fish taco.
The cheapest flights this weekend are if you leave Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Friday, April 20 and return from San Diego on the morning of Monday, April 23 (before 10 a.m.). United can get you there and back for $196, and you'll only have one quick stop in Los Angeles in both directions.
Things To Do
Tequila & Taco Music Festival: Enjoy tequila sampling, street tacos, live music, margaritas, craft beer and art vendors at this two-day festival on the water at Embarcadero Marina Park South in Downtown San Diego. Tickets range from $10 to $60.
City of Angels Musical: City of Angels is two shows in one. It is the interweaving of two plots, one dealing with the writing of a screenplay in the legendary Hollywood of the 1940's; the other, the enactment of that screenplay. Tickets are available for under $20.
World Crawl San Diego: If you want to take advantage of San Diego's nightlife, get a ticket to World Crawl. The group takes participants to up to five bars and clubs around the city, and tickets include food, drinks, cover charges and, if you upgrade, VIP status. Tickets are available for between $29 and $79.
If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out all flights departing Fresnohere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room in San Diego,here's a good place to start.