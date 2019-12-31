Health & Fitness

Lung cancer patients receiving new and innovative treatment of the future

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Rider, snowboarder and climber Jim Brown still tears it up on his electronic mountain bike.

Now he's with his daughter, Isabella.

"I'm the last person in the world that people would think would get lung cancer, and it was pretty shocking," Brown said.

Carcinogen exposure from Jim's 25-year firefighting career is blamed for his stage four adenocarcinoma lung cancer, diagnosed in 2015. He enrolled in Keynote 21, a trial that added Keytruda to standard chemo for some participants.

He didn't get the Keytruda, but the chemo kept his disease stable for 22 months. Doctor Christina Baik helped with the combination drug trial, which became the standard of care for many lung cancer patients last year.

"All patients who don't have a specific genetic mutation are receiving this drug combination of chemo and pembrolizumab as first treatment," Baik said.

Brown does have a genetic mutation. He entered a trial for lorlatinib, a targeted drug that got FDA approval soon after.

"It's progression of medicine, and unless people are willing to do clinical trials, we can't move forward," Brown said.

"This is a mechanism by which patients are getting treatment of tomorrow," Baik said. "I think that's one thing that we like to say here, that you're getting a treatment of tomorrow."

Brown is already in another trial comparing blood markers to CT scans to track disease progression.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnodrug treatmentcancer
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One person in serious condition after Central Fresno shooting
Madera Police arrest owners of dog that mauled man to death
Fresno Police, CHP cracking down on drunk drivers
Teen arrested for Madera DUI crash that killed his passenger
Gavin Newsom announces $50k reward for info on Fresno woman's murder
Fresno Co residents come home to find dead body in garage, victim identified
Suspect still on the loose in Porterville bar shooting
Show More
Residents in northwest Fresno neighborhood irritated with mail service
Charitable donations still needed as end of year approaches
Tulare Co man arrested for smearing feces on church
Support Blue Run set for February 2020 at Woodward Park
Fire in northwest Fresno leaves 4 people without home
More TOP STORIES News