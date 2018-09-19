HEALTH WATCH

Lung Cancer PDT: Old Treatment, New Results

EMBED </>More Videos

A lung cancer treatment that’s been around for decades is being used in a new way, and the results so far have been encouraging.

By
BUFFALO, N.Y. (KFSN) --
Lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women. Treating it has been a huge challenge. But now, a treatment that's been around for decades is being used in a new way, and the results so far have been encouraging.

George Grace is an accomplished artist. In March 2016, he was diagnosed with stage 1 lung cancer but wasn't away from his studio for long thanks to an old therapy being used in a new way.

Grace said, "I had the cancer therapy. The next month I was back, right back to what I was doing."

Grace is part of a clinical trial testing a treatment first used in the70s. It's called photodynamic therapy. Researchers are now seeing if it will help fight the most common form of lung cancer, called non-small cell lung cancer.

"I'm alive today two years later and so far, cancer-free," detailed Grace.

The treatment uses a special chemical that responds to a combination of laser light and oxygen.

"Immediately after the surgery is done, we then do this PDT, photodynamic therapy in the area so if there are any tiny cells you cannot see with the naked eye, this PDT can eliminate those cells, kills those cells," explained Chumy Nwogu, MD, a thoracic surgeon at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York.

Dr. Nwogu is leading the trial and he said PDT could be especially helpful for patients diagnosed at stage two or three.

"There's a really high risk in those patients of having microscopic disease left behind so those are the patients that will really benefit from this," detailed Dr. Nwogu.

Dr. Nwogu is cautiously optimistic. Grace doesn't mince words about his feelings.

"This clinical trial saved my life," said Grace.

PDT is a complementary therapy used with surgery alone or in combination with chemotherapy and radiation. For more information on the clinical trial, click here.
For More Information, Contact:
Annie Deck-Miller, Senior Media Relations Manager
Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Annie.deck-miller@roswellpark.org
716-845-8593
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchlung cancermedical research
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
Doc Talk: Concussions
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News