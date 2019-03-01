More blood pressure medication recalled for cancer risk

Camber Pharmaceuticals is pulling about 56,000 bottles of 'losartan' used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure.
That's after trace amounts of a potential carcinogen were found to be in the medicine.
The food and drug administration says no one has reported any adverse effects from the drug.
But patients should speak with their doctor to discuss the recall before they stop taking the drug.
You can also find more information about the losartan-recall at www.fda.gov.
