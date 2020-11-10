Coronavirus California

More than half of California counties may move to more restrictive tiers, health secretary says

The changes to the state's reopening map come as coronavirus cases climb in CA
By Alix Martichoux, Liz Kreutz
As coronavirus cases start to climb in California, 11 California counties are being told to pull back on their reopening plans.

Eleven counties are changing tiers, all of them moving in the more restrictive direction.

"We anticipate if things stay the way they are, that between this week and next week over half of California counties will have moved into a more restrictive tier," said Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly. "That certainly is an indication that we're concerned."

In Northern California, Modoc, Siskiyou and Trinity counties all moved from "yellow" to a more restrictive "orange" tier. In the Bay Area and Sacramento region, Amador, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Placer and Santa Cruz counties all moved from "orange" to "red." Things are even worse in Sacramento and Stanislaus counties, which have moved into the most restrictive "purple" tier. In Southern California, the only change was in San Diego County, which is also being moved from "red" to "purple."

See how that affects each county's ability to reopen businesses here.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The changes come as California has seen a rise in coronavirus cases and its testing positivity rate. These early signs are particularly concerning, explained Dr. Ghaly, because they are a precursor to a rise in hospitalizations.

"We expect to see some of those cases, approximately 12% of the cases, end up being hospitalized 14 days later," said Ghaly. "So today's cases become hospitalizations two to three weeks out."

On top of that, cases are climbing just before the holiday season, when many are expected to gather with friends and family -- against public health guidance.

"The virus is not over just because we're tired of it," Ghaly warned.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
The 2 CA counties with very high COVID-19 rates
Central California coronavirus cases
11 counties move backward on CA reopening map
Disney announces new furloughs for Disneyland employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19
Fresno man battling cancer gets heartwarming surprise from NFL star
Fresno Mission needs your donations to provide warmth, shelter to homeless
Biden says 'nothing going to stop' transition process
Fresno chapter of Kamala Harris' sorority shares its pride
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex
Woman loses control of car after hitting fox, CHP says
Show More
Creek Fire: 379,729 acres burned, 70% contained
Road closures in place after driver runs over fire hydrant in central Fresno
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Crews battling Creek Fire get some help from snow and rain
How you can safely lower your PG&E bill this winter
More TOP STORIES News