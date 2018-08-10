Officials urging people to avoid contact with water San Luis Reservoir due to algae bloom

The Department of Water Resources is urging people to avoid contact with the water at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County until further notice.They are also warning you should avoid eating fish from the lake due to the presence of blue-green algae because it could make you sick. Boating is allowed, but swimming and other water-contact recreation and sporting activities are not considered safe under the danger advisory announced Friday.A warning level advisory had been in place at the reservoir since July 19. Friday's announcement elevates that advisory to a danger level.