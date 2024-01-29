Merced County officials speak out against release of sexual predator

State lawmakers and local leaders are speaking out against the release of a sexually violent predator in Merced County.

State lawmakers and local leaders are speaking out against the release of a sexually violent predator in Merced County.

State lawmakers and local leaders are speaking out against the release of a sexually violent predator in Merced County.

State lawmakers and local leaders are speaking out against the release of a sexually violent predator in Merced County.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- State lawmakers and local leaders are speaking out against the release of a sexually violent predator in Merced County.

Sheriff Vern Warnke says neither he nor the district attorney was contacted about the pending release and relocation of convict Kevin Gray from Stanislaus County.

A judge has ordered his release in the community of Ballico.

But local leaders site SB 1034, which requires the state to engage in direct notification of local officials before beginning the housing search for the convict begins.

Sheriff Warnke says he has concerns about whether proper protocols were followed before deciding where Gray would be released.

He also says Merced County does not have the resources to monitor a violent individual.

"It's not like we don't have criminals in our county as it is," he said. "I don't need anybody else to be placed into this county for us to babysit."

Sheriff Warnke says Gray is still being held at a state mental facility.

He plans to continue monitoring his release and will take whatever action he can to protect the merced county community.