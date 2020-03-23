Porterville Unified closes schools due to COVID-19; free meals offered to students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Schools part of the Porterville Unified School District will be closed to students over COVID-19 concerns starting Monday.Meanwhile, the district will provide meals at no cost to children at its elementary, middle, and high school locations. Meals will be served Monday through Friday from 11 am to 12:30 pm.The grab-and-go service will offer both drive-thru and walk-up stations providing a lunch meal and a breakfast meal for the next morning.PUSD will also offer meal pick-up at various outlying locations.The district hopes to reopen its schools on April 14th.