Health & Fitness

Pregnant women in trial receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine doses

Pregnant women are finally being included in research to prevent COVID-19.

The first expectant moms in Pfizer-BioNTech's trial have received their first doses of the vaccine. About 4,000 healthy, pregnant women across nine countries are enrolled in the trial.

Pre-pandemic "normalcy" still a long way away despite rise in vaccination rates

They will receive their vaccines or a placebo between 24 and 34 weeks gestation.

Pfizer officials said the trial won't only provide data on the safety of the vaccine for pregnant women -- but also for their babies. The infants will be monitored until they turn 6 months old.

COVID-19 vaccine trial to begin on children as young as 6, youngest group yet to be tested

Health officials say pregnant women are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 but there isn't much data on whether vaccines are safe for them or their unborn babies.

Meanwhile, Pfizer plans to start vaccine studies in children as young as five in the coming months.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruspregnancycovid 19 vaccinemedical researchu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19pregnant woman
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno woman accused of helping husband sexually abuse 12-year-old released from jail
Tower Theatre owners, Adventure Church 'conspired to conceal sale,' lawsuit says
Fresno County's shipment of Moderna vaccine delayed by cold weather
1 killed in fiery rollover crash in western Fresno County
Driver in stolen truck leads officers on chase through Fresno
Yosemite's stunning 'firefall' phenomenon returns
Porterville firefighter shares memories of Patrick Jones and Raymond Figueroa
Show More
95-year-old Valley great-grandmother beats COVID-19
Clerk injured as 2 men steal jewelry from Mammoth Mall, police say
Woman arrested for human trafficking in Merced County
Beloved Valley educator loses battle with COVID-19
Central Valley travelers dealing with canceled flights due to winter storms
More TOP STORIES News