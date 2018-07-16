HEALTH WATCH

Relieving Chronic Itch

EMBED </>More Videos

For the first time, doctors have found a drug that could finally offer relief for chronic itch. (KFSN)

By
ST. LOUIS (KFSN) --
Chronic itch affects up to 15% of the population, and for many patients, it can be a life-changing condition because the urge to itch is always there, disrupting everyday activities and making it nearly impossible to sleep well. Now, for the first time, doctors have found a drug that could finally offer relief.

A few years ago, Jerry Kwentus woke up and started down a frustrating path.

"I developed a severe chronic itch over most of my body. Torso, arms, legs, neck, and hands," Kwentus shared.

The itching was relentless. For two and a half years, he tried everything doctors prescribed. Nothing helped.

"Overall, I was miserable. I couldn't sleep soundly at night and in the daytime, I couldn't concentrate," Kwentus said.

Then he found Brian Kim, MD, a Dermatologist at Washington University in St. Louis at the Center for the Study of Itch.

Dr. Kim elaborated, "In severe forms, it is absolutely debilitating."

While searching for molecules in nerves that might be responsible for itch, Dr. Kim found one called JAK.

"All itch has to go through your nerves back up to your brain, so we thought it we can block this, maybe we can treat itch," Dr. Kim explained.

He looked for drugs that block JAK and found tofacitinib, a medicine already FDA approved for rheumatoid arthritis.

"Every patient that's actually taken this medication has improved," Dr. Kim shared.

Results of Dr. Kim's study show patients on the drug had a nearly 80 percent improvement in their itch.

"The results have been remarkable. Patients have been able to get their lives back. People are sleeping now that weren't sleeping," said Dr. Kim.

The drug changed Kwentus' life.

"I began to feel better within the first hour after taking the very first pill. For me, it was a miracle drug," Kwentus said.

This new drug is FDA approved and can be prescribed off-label by physicians, but it's up to insurance companies whether or not they'll cover it. If it's not covered by insurance, the drug costs more than $30,000 a year.
FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Nancy Bodet
314-273-1376
itch@email.wustl.edu

Diane Duke Williams, PR
Williamsdia@wustl.edu
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchmedical research
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News