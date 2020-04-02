Coronavirus

Robert Kraft uses Patriots plane to deliver N95 masks from China to Massachusetts

BOSTON -- New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is using the team's plane to retrieve personal protective equipment from China amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker tweeted that the Krafts and other partners are efforting to transport 1 million N95 masks to frontline workers in the state.

"No days off. Thanks to some serious teamwork," the tweet read along with a picture of the plane receiving supplies.



The plane is expected to land at Boston Logan International Airport later Thursday.

The masks arriving represent a partial shipment, and the exact amounts of this shipment will be counted upon arrival and inspection.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmassachusettsnflcoronavirusu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Fresno husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
Employee at Valley State Prison tests positive for COVID-19
BHPD finds 192 rolls of toilet paper in stolen vehicle
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
FUSD extends school closures for remainder of 2019-2020 school year
Employee at Valley State Prison tests positive for COVID-19
Madera COVID-19 patient shares about panic, fear, failures
Family displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Fresno husband who went above and beyond for pregnant wife laid off
Man in critical condition after shooting in southeast Fresno
Show More
California schools closed through end of school year, Newsom says
Employee claims eight COVID-19 cases at Visalia nursing home could have been avoided
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Coronavirus: Merced hospital offering virtual visits for possible patients and families
2,700 sailors being removed from U.S. carrier amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News