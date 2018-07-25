HEALTH WATCH

Sexism in Medical Treatment?

EMBED </>More Videos

From heart failure to an irregular heartbeat, implantable heart devices can save lives. But a recent study shows that not everyone is benefiting from them. (KFSN)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KFSN) --
From heart failure to an irregular heartbeat, implantable heart devices can save lives. But a recent study shows that not everyone is benefiting from them.

With a growing, aging population, doctors are seeing more heart failure patients than ever before.

Implantable heart devices, such as pacemakers, defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy are helping these patients live regular lives. But a study at the Cleveland Clinic has found that women were 30 percent less likely than men to receive an implantable device even though Niraj Varma, MD, with the Cleveland Clinic, says, "The data from our study showed was that the survival benefit from defibrillator therapy was absolutely identical for men and women."

The survival rate for women who received cardiac resynchronization therapy was 30 percent better than men.

So why are women not getting these life-saving treatments? Dr. Varma continued, "It's been known for a long time that women are generally underrepresented in clinical trials."

Less representation in trials means less treatment options for women. Dr. Varma also says that women are not referred as much for these devices as compared to men, and heart failure in women may present itself differently than in men.

"Each step of the way, there's a potential roadblock to women finally coming and receiving a device from us. So this is an issue," said Dr. Varma.

An issue that he believes can be solved if both doctors and patients identify and characterize the sex differences between men and women with these devices so the therapy can be more precise.

Dr. Varma also says it's important for women to be more open with their doctors. Women are more likely than men to have heart attack symptoms unrelated to chest pain. Instead of chest pain, they may experience neck, jaw, shoulder, upper back or abdominal pain.

For More Information, Contact:
Andrea Pacetti, Senior Manager, Public & Media Relations
PACETTA@ccf.org
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth watchdoctors
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH WATCH
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
C-REM: Improve Your Gait And Your Brain
Beat heart failure with barostim
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
A Blind, Fat Fish Yields Diabetes Clues: Medicine's Next Big Thing?
More health watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News