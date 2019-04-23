study

Study: Skipping breakfast could put your heart at risk

A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology about breakfast supports the theory that it might be the most important meal of the day.

Researchers found skipping breakfast could be linked to a higher risk for cardiovascular related-death.

After taking a person's age, sex, diet, lifestyle, and disease status into account, the study found those who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death, specifically heart disease and stroke.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessstudybreakfastheart diseaseheart health
STUDY
Older drivers more likely to be distracted by in-car technology, AAA says
Gun control tied to fewer child deaths: Study
Study: Hand dryer volume harmful to kids' ears
Bottled water showing high levels of arsenic sold at major retailers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Police: Juveniles cause $5k in damage to Visalia school
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Show More
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
More TOP STORIES News