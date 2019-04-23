A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology about breakfast supports the theory that it might be the most important meal of the day.
Researchers found skipping breakfast could be linked to a higher risk for cardiovascular related-death.
After taking a person's age, sex, diet, lifestyle, and disease status into account, the study found those who never ate breakfast had an 87 percent higher risk of cardiovascular death, specifically heart disease and stroke.
Study: Skipping breakfast could put your heart at risk
