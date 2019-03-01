Health & Fitness

The dangers of getting 'online braces'

EMBED <>More Videos

The American Association of Orthodontists said online braces may not leave everyone smiling.

Updated an hour ago
The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) said online braces (like aligners) may not leave everyone smiling.

Typically, online services have patients snap a selfie, take an impression, or get their teeth scanned. Then, they will receive aligners in the mail.

Experts said while the option may seem more feasible, people should consider the following things when researching online orthodontic treatment:

  • Make sure their teeth and gums are healthy enough for treatment
  • Find out if the treatment includes x-rays and examinations of jaw alignments and bite or if they'll cost extra
  • If an in-person visit is offered, see if it will be performed by a licensed dentist or orthodontist
  • Make sure treatment models comply with dental laws in North Carolina


A full list of the state's rules and laws for dental practices can be found on the North Carolina State Board of Dental Examiners' website.


RELATED: Is the tooth fairy making cutbacks? Cost for a lost tooth decreases
Report a Typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthdentisttroubleshooterscamsfinance
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Series of random shootings terrifies Fresno County families
Fire at apartment complex in Central Fresno, several residents evacuated
'It's terrifying': Fresno school blocks YouTube over Momo Challenge
911 calls released in 131-vehicle pileup that killed teacher
Who is throwing rocks at cars and shattering windows near Los Banos?
Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record snowfall
Woman gets 15 years for brutal beating in SoCal
Show More
Couple buys 45 hotel rooms for homeless in the snow
PG&E: Company's equipment may have ignited Camp Fire
Californians lose millions of dollars in recycling deposits
Gas from Tulare County Dairy Farms being delivered to Calgren, SoCalGas
Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles as fire risk spreads
More TOP STORIES News