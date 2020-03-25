Coronavirus

Walmart to add sneeze guards to keep customers, workers safe from COVID-19

Walmart and Sam's Club are installing sneeze guards between their workers and customers to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The retail giant is installing these plexiglass barriers at Walmart pharmacy lanes and at Walmart and Sam's Club registers over the next two to three weeks.

Other grocery stores around the country are taking similar measures.

RELATED: Restaurants, stores shuttering amid coronavirus outbreak

Customers at H-E-B in Texas and Acme in the Northeast may already notice these barriers at check out.

Publix and Kroger-owned chains are also planning to install sneeze guards.

As an extra precaution, grocery store chain Meijer is asking customers to bring reusable bags.
