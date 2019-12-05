NEW YORK -- There is a warning about the calorie count in some popular holiday drinks from Starbucks.
A British survey found a venti-sized caramel hot chocolate with whipped cream and oat milk at Starbucks contains the equivalent of 23 teaspoons of sugar and has 758 calories.
The same-sized holiday flavored latte has approximately 14 teaspoons of sugar and 523 calories.
By comparison, a 20oz soda generally contains 16 teaspoons of sugar.
Starbucks suggests customers worried about sugar, order smaller drinks, request skim milk, and no whipped cream.
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News