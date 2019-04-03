Health & Fitness

'Weeks to live:' Family desperate for liver donor to save 5-month-old baby boy's life

EMBED <>More Videos

Family desperate for liver donor to save 5-month-old baby boy's life

Waukesha, WIS. -- A Wisconsin family is pleading for help after their 5-month-old son was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition that requires a liver transplant to save his life.

The family has two children with the same condition and both are on the liver transplant list, according to ABC affiliate WISN in Milwaukee.

Marcus Albers and his brother suffer from a rare disease called Immunodeficiency 47.

"We were told that Marcus has weeks to live and that was a week and a half ago so it's pretty dire," Marcus' mother, Whitney McLean, said.

The parents found out about Marcus' diagnosis while McLean was pregnant.

Marcus' parents and other family members have been screened and none qualify as a donor so they are asking for people to come forward to help save their son's life.

"He's fighting, so we have to fight," McLean said.

If you wish to help the family, click here for information on how to get tested or to make a donation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesswisconsinhealthtransplantbabyfamilyu.s. & worldgofundme
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
House panel approves subpoenas for Mueller's full report
California court: Old police misconduct records are public
Two shootings, a stabbing occur within an hour in central Fresno
Sales soar after ban on high-capacity ammunition ruled 'unconstitutional'
Police arrest suspect in Nipsey Hussle shooting
Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman appear in court
Officials: Chinese woman carrying malware arrested at Mar-a-Lago
Show More
Woman with baby had to walk down busy freeway in rain after Lyft breakdown
Mom pries open cougar's jaws to rescue 7-year-old son
Registered sex offender arrested again for sexually assaulting 6-year-old
Court: Homeless cannot be prosecuted for sleeping outside
Cops accused of stealing didn't violate Constitution even if they did it, court says
More TOP STORIES News