Health & Fitness

Weight Watchers app geared towards kids sparks debate

A new Weight Watchers app geared specifically towards kids as young as 8 is stirring some controversy.

Kurbo is the app specifically designed to change kids eating habits and provide results.

It uses a traffic light system - red, yellow and green - to help kids make better decisions about food.

On its website, Kurbo touts success stories, like 15-year-old Manny who lost 46 pounds and Sami, who says she lost 11 pounds.

"Kurbo has changed what we are cooking for dinner," said Sami's mom.

"I'm eating a veggie a day now and drinking more water," said 8-year-old Vanessa. She's also reduced her body mass index by 11 percent.

Of course, this is getting a lot of push back from nutritionists who don't agree with the traffic light rating system on food, which rates chicken without skim as a yellow light and possible danger food.

There are also commenters who fear this app could lead to difficult relationships with food and eating disorders at an early age.

Weight Watchers says Kurbo is "an evidence-based weight management program based on research.".
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessweight losschildrenweighttechnologybig talkersappapps
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California leads latest lawsuit over Trump immigration rule
Small grass fire burning near Dry Creek Elementary in Clovis
Fresno Police arrest 15-year-old after she makes terror threats
Family of U.S. Marine say people have been urinating on his grave in Fresno
Fresno family displaced, fire causes $150,000 in damages
2 NFL players help bail out Bakersfield student from ICE custody
START HERE: Remembering the Queen of Soul, Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash
Show More
2 women testify against man who allegedly kidnapped, sexually assaulted nanny
Man shot and killed in Central Fresno
West Fresno residents to finally be rid of smelly meat processing plant
Dare led teen to get sucked into water park drain: Sheriff
Puppy dumping: Woman sentenced to jail for animal cruelty
More TOP STORIES News