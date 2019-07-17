feel good

Woman accidentally breaks 'cancer-free' bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer

HOUSTON, Texas -- It's a significant moment for anyone to 'ring the bell' as they finish treatment for cancer, but this may be the most excited reaction yet.

KTRK-TV reports, Darla Jaye says she was so excited to finish her last round of radiation for breast cancer at Harris Health Systems in Houston, Texas that she literally broke the bell.

New video shows Jaye gleefully ringing the bell until she accidentally flings the clapper to the floor.

Jaye can be seen laughing as she peeks underneath the bell to find a way to reattach the clapper.

She said, "I looked forward to this day since February."

The tradition of ringing a bell following cancer treatment has been around for at least two decades, when it was introduced at MD Anderson Cancer Center in 1996.

Patients who finish treatment mark the occasion by making a loud noise, symbolizing the restoration of balance, harmony and life energy.

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Irve Le Moyne, a patient with head and neck cancer, installed the very first brass bell at MD Anderson.
