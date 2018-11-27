STUDY

Women who sleep with their dogs get better night's rest, study says

They scratch, move and snore -- but a recent study shows women who sleep with their dogs get a better night's rest.

Researchers found women who share their beds with dogs report less disturbed sleep and greater feelings of security and comfort.

Women who sleep with cats did not show those benefits and reported disrupted sleep as much as women who share a bed with a human partner.

Dog owners also tend to go to sleep and wake up earlier than cat owners.

This study was published this month in the journal of the International Society for Anthrozoology.
