Work hard, play hard: Here are Fresno's top 5 fitness spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top fitness studios around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for fitness classes.
1. Coil Yoga
Photo: Katie F./Yelp
Topping the list is Coil Yoga. Located at 292 W. Shaw Ave. in Northwest Fresno, the yoga spot is the highest rated fitness establishment in Fresno, boasting five stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp.
2. Metalmark Climbing and Fitness
Photo: Ronnie S./Yelp
Next up is East Central Fresno's Metalmark Climbing and Fitness, situated at 4042 N. Cedar Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 40 reviews on Yelp, the gym and indoor climbing spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Perfect Balance Yoga
Photo: Nicola B./Yelp
Northeast Fresno's Perfect Balance Yoga, located at 5091 N. Fresno St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the yoga studio 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.
4. Orangetheory Fitness
Photo: Orangetheory Fitness Fresno/Yelp
Orangetheory Fitness, a group fitness spot in Northwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 30 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7735 N. Blackstone Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Cycle Bar
PHOTO: logan c./YELP
And then there's Cycle Bar, a Northeast Fresno favorite with 4.5 stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 108 to hit up the indoor cycling studio next time you're in the mood.
