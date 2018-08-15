WORKOUT WEDNESDAY

Workout Wednesday: Nutrition and exercise

EMBED </>More Videos

When you eat and what you eat is very important when you are working out.

When you eat and what you eat is very important when you are working out. It is best to eat about an hour or two before your workout and a half hour after.

If you are an early riser and you want to get your workout done first thing in the morning I would suggest a light carb like an apple and maybe a smear of almond or peanut butter. This will give your body the quick and sustained energy to accomplish your work-out.

An important part of your post-work-out nutrition should be a high-quality protein something lean like eggs or chicken. If you work-out in the evening it would be perfect if you could add in fish or chicken to your dinner, your body always needs to recover with a good protein and a high-fiber carbohydrate.

Your body did the work. It feels great! Now reward it with super nutritious foods to help it grow strong.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthworkoutworkout wednesdayexercisefoodnutrition
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WORKOUT WEDNESDAY
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Workout Wednesday: Supersets that are great for the legs
Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment
Workout Wednesday: Pull-ups and Push-ups
Workout Wednesday: Ankle flexion-- the secret to speed and agility
More workout wednesday
HEALTH & FITNESS
New devices helps couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
Health Watch: Zapping kidney stones in kids
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News