Workout Wednesday: Nutrition and exercise

When you eat and what you eat is very important when you are working out. It is best to eat about an hour or two before your workout and a half hour after.If you are an early riser and you want to get your workout done first thing in the morning I would suggest a light carb like an apple and maybe a smear of almond or peanut butter. This will give your body the quick and sustained energy to accomplish your work-out.An important part of your post-work-out nutrition should be a high-quality protein something lean like eggs or chicken. If you work-out in the evening it would be perfect if you could add in fish or chicken to your dinner, your body always needs to recover with a good protein and a high-fiber carbohydrate.Your body did the work. It feels great! Now reward it with super nutritious foods to help it grow strong.