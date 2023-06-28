Staying safe at Shaver Lake during Fourth of July celebration

As the Valley begins to heat up, first responders are warning about increasing water levels that can pose a threat to boaters and swimmers.

"It's busy. Busy, Busy, Busy. On the road, on the lake, on the shore. The whole thing is busy wherever you go," said Fresno County Sheriff's deputy Corey Holston.

Shaver Lake is already bustling with activity, and thousands of people are expected to visit for the Fourth of July holiday.

That's why the Fresno County Sheriff's Office will have extra deputies on and off the water this weekend. Authorities said this year, there are some extra risk factors to be aware of.

"The more water we have, the more danger we have. The creeks and streams that feed into our lakes are higher than we've seen in many, many years," said Fresno County Sheriff's Lt. Kathy Curtice

The snowmelt making its way into the lake is causing the water temperature to drop.

Experts said the cold water can cause shock even when warmer air temperatures create a false sense of security.

"You can look around and see areas where there's normally beaches. But those beaches are gone," said Ryan Stewart from So Cal Edison.

Shaver Lake is 95% full, which hides some hazards just below the surface.

We were barely able to see rocks from a distance, but up close you can see how massive it is.

Field of vision was an issue for boaters about a week ago at Pine Flat Lake. The Sheriff's Office said a boat hit a log in the water, causing it to change direction. 67-year-old Marlene Klomp was on board and hit her head on the side of the boat and died from her injuries.

As deputies work to protect people on and around Shaver Lake, the CHP will be monitoring Highway 168.

"We're gonna have maximum enforcement with patrol vehicles and our motor vehicles out here. If we see you parked in an area that will impede the roadway, we're gonna stop and ask you to move your vehicle," said California Highway Patrol Lt. Austin Matulonis.

While there is a focus on safety, officials said it's all to ensure the celebrations are enjoyable for everyone. And they welcome the support visitors provide to local businesses.

"This is a great opportunity to enjoy what we've been blessed with in the form of snow and rain in our lakes and it's a great way to escape the heat on the valley floors," said Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.