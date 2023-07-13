Heat wave impacts on ag and how employers are protecting employees

The Central Valley agricultural industry is no stranger to triple-digit temperatures.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Valley agricultural industry is no stranger to triple-digit temperatures.

However, heat waves with consecutive days well above 100 can be a problem for crops, livestock, and people working in the sun.

Ryan Jacobsen with the Fresno County Farm Bureau says safety is the top priority.

"So you'll have a lot of farmers adjusting schedules, getting out of the heat of the day. trying to start as early as possible. just making sure there is an accommodation recognizing that we are going through some very high heat procedures," says Ryan.

John Chandler, a farmer in Selma, is doing just that.

He spends time educating his employees about the heat and makes sure they are done with work at a reasonable time.

He hopes employees feel empowered to speak up if they start to feel sick.

"Anyone who feels they are not empowered in that they just really need to step up and put their health first in that regard. to have a reasonable expectation to care from your employer. and the employee on the other side had a reasonable expectation of care for the employer," explains John.

Sharon Luis runs Kadedog's corn stand west of fresno.

She says her employer checks in on her regularly.

"He checks up on us to make sure that it isn't too hot. We are to close up around one o'clock whether we have corn left or not," Sharon mentions.

Precautions like these can help prevent heat illnesses.

The Fresno County Farm Bureau says it has seen a decrease in illnesses and deaths since 2006.

Jacobsen says the key factor to prevention is education.

Ryan explains, "Making sure people understand symptoms of heat illness and heat stroke and making sure we are doing everything we can to prevent that."

Jacobsen also mentions buddy systems can help, but knowing the symptoms of heat illnesses and watching for them is key.

Employers who don't protect their workers can face fines, as employers in California are required to protect outdoor workers from the heat with water, rest, shade, and training.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.