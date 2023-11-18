Heavenly Butterfly Bakery branches out with new fudge shop at Visalia Mall

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley mother is honoring the memory of her daughter with a sweet labor of love.

Heavenly Butterfly Bakery is expanding its reach and is now franchising with Moonshine Fudge.

This holiday season you can find delicious fudge and baked goods just feet away from Santa at the Visalia Mall.

Action News first introduced you to Heavenly Butterfly Bakery's Diane Rouse as she sold sweet treats at the Big Fresno Fair.

"We'll have our sugar cookies we'll have our signature butterfly cookie. we'll have our little animal cookies that everyone loves," said Rouse.

Now, she's adding to her arsenal of ways to satisfy your sweet tooth by franchising with chocolate Moonshine.

"We've added chocolate moonshine. we have fudge truffle bars we call them our moonshine bars, turtles, and caramels," explained Rouse.

With more than 50 types of fudge to choose from, you can get your shopping done for those making both the naughty and nice list.

"We have alcohol flavors here so our number one flavor is the black cherry bourbon we have a peanut butter whiskey as well," Rouse said.

Fun flavors range from sweet birthday cake to spicy mango habanero and everything in between.

"We have maple red velvet flavor, lemon merengue," Rouse said.

Order by the quarter-pound slice or opt for larger bars.

Chocolate-covered gummy bears, blueberries, and blackberry bourbon cherries are some of the pan goods you can fill these stocking stuffers with.

Rouse was a single mother of three kids, making extra money for Christmas, when she started her bakery.

After her daughter Amanda lost a hard-fought battle with cancer, she changed the name to Heavenly Butterfly Bakery.

"She was our butterfly she was doing things she wasn't supposed to do since she wasn't supposed to survive birth," Rouse explained.

Amanda would have turned 21 years old this month.

Inspired by her strength, Rouse is taking on the Chocolate Moonshine venture.

"When she left she made me realize a lot more than the money end of the business it's how you communicate with people and how you react to people," Rouse said.

So far they'll be set up at the Visalia Mall for the next three months, but Rouse is hoping to keep Chocolate Moonshine open all year.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.