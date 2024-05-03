Toshiko Izakaya & Sushi Bar expands with new location in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- Draper Street in Downtown Kingsburg just got a new dining option for sushi lovers.

Toshiko Izakaya & Sushi Bar -- this is the third location for Owner and chef David Valenzuela and his family.

"I love the downtown atmosphere," he said. "We always try to be part of the community."

Valenzuela has been in the restaurant business for nearly two decades and says this Kingsburg location differs from his Hanford and Fresno spots.

"For this location, we decided to make izakaya style, so smaller plates, cold beer on draft and integrate some sushi bar to it," he said.

Open just three weeks there are already clear winners when it comes to customer favorites.

"Lots of locals, lots of repeats -- I think we're doing something right," Valenzuela said.

The open-concept kitchen showcases the talented chefs and cooks preparing your dinner experience.

"Our porkbelly masubi has been a really big hit," Valenzuela said.

Braised pork belly is added to a bed of rice, wrapped in seaweed paper with a spicy mayo drizzle.

Once the chef turns up the heat on the dish, it's topped off with green onions and teriyaki sauce.

Specialty rolls include the nitro.

"It has salmon on top with avocado and on the inside, it has albacore green onions, cucumber and it has a creamy citrus spicy sauce," Valenzuela said.

Wash it all down with the Onibi beer on tap.

All styles are available by the can, including a special Toshiko Kappa pistachio beer that Valenzuela collaborated with the brewery on.

Toshiko is open Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 9 pm.

