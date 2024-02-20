Heavy rain leaves Visalia Mall entrance, parking lot flooded

Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Tulare County in the coming days, along with wind and hail.

Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Tulare County in the coming days, along with wind and hail.

Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Tulare County in the coming days, along with wind and hail.

Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Tulare County in the coming days, along with wind and hail.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Heavy downpours are expected to continue in Tulare County in the coming days, along with wind and hail.

"They're moving pretty quick. They are firing up and developing really quickly and moving off towards the east and northeast at a very fast rate," said National Weather Service Meteorologist Dan Harty.

A Flood Watch continues, and officials are monitoring the grounds for mudslides along with problem areas known for flooding.

Brief and heavy downpours can cause several problems in a short amount of time.

"5 or 10 minutes, and it's going to move out, but in that 5 or 10 minutes, you can have some damaging wind gusts in addition to the dangerous lightning, heavy rainfall, and small hail," said Harty.

Vendors at a local swap meet were rained out, and portions of the Visalia Mall became flooded as cleaning crews did their best to mop up the incoming water.

Mall management said no stores had to shut down, but an entrance near Macy's had to be closed as many shoppers also had to face a flooded parking lot.

Tornadic activity was not expected in the southern portions of the Valley on Monday but there is still a slight chance for a tornado in the North Valley.

"The threat is mainly north of us, maybe up to around Merced County and northward. So we're not expecting tornados in Fresno, Tulare, Kings County," Harty explained.

For news updates, follow Nico Payne on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.