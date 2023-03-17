Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast from ABC30 Action News.

Resources for residents as storms hit Central California

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A powerful series of storms have slammed Central California over the past couple of weeks. Action News has compiled a list of resources residents need to stay prepared.

EVACUATION WARNINGS/ORDERS:

Evacuation orders and warnings have been issued for parts of Tulare County due to flooding and rising rivers.

EVACUATION SHELTERS:

A temporary evacuation shelter has been set up at Porterville College, located at 100 E. College Avenue.

EMERGENCY ALERTS:

Valley counties have emergency alert systems in place to keep residents up to date on storms and other emergencies. Many will be notified of evacuation warnings and orders through these alerts.

To sign up for alerts in Fresno County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Madera County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Mariposa County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Kings County, click here.

To sign up for alerts in Tulare County, click here.

To sign up for alerts for the entire state, click here.

POWER OUTAGES

Power outages are possible for many customers throughout the Valley during this latest round of storms.

To find out if your area is impacted, visit PG &E's outage map.

RESOURCES:

Sandbags have already been made available for residents. Officials say that residents should bring their own shovel.

To find locations for sandbags, click here.

