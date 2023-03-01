Madera County residents frustrated with lack of snow removal

Since Friday, the foothills and mountains of Madera County have been battered by a historic winter storm.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Since Friday, the foothills and mountains of Madera County have been battered by a historic winter storm. The communities have received several feet of snow, which has filled the roadways.

There's so much snow on the roads, Madera County has employed several contractors to help with snow removal.

Still, many roads are covered in snow and trapping residents.

"I don't doubt they're doing the best they can. That's not the issue. We just need more help," said Kris Hamilton, who lives in Cascadel Heights.

She's concerned for many of her elderly neighbors, whom she has no way of getting to because of all the snow.

"Everytime we think it's going to stop snowing and let up a little, then it snows again," said Sandra GilpinBlack, who lives near North Fork.

Like many of her neighbors, she's been stuck at home behind a wall of snow since Friday.

Action News talked to Madera County Supervisor Robert Macaulay on the phone and asked if the county has considered requesting additional help from the state.

He said at this time, the county's public works crews, and snow removal contractors, will be able to handle the load. He added the county is choosing not to request aide from the state.

That's concerning for residents, who are worried they won't be able to get out of their homes to restock or in case of emergency.

Macaulay urges anyone with an emergency to call 911 to request an evacuation from the sheriff's office.

For news updates, follow Nic Garcia on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.