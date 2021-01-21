helicopter crash

National Guard helicopter crash kills 3 soldiers in Upstate New York, officials say

By Eyewitness News
MENDON, New York -- Several soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Upstate New York Wednesday, according to officials.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office said a New York National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter carrying three soldiers crashed in an open field in Mendon, New York.



Officials said they received calls for an aircraft in distress around 6:30 p.m.

Rescue crews found a New York National Guard Blackhawk down and said the aircraft was fully on fire when they arrived on the scene.

Officials said the three soldiers, believed to be members of the New York National Guard, were killed.

The New York National Guard is on the way to the scene to investigate. The FAA will also investigate the incident.

According to 911 reports, officials said the aircraft was flying very low and there were reports that the engine was sputtering.

Officials say there is debris the size of a few city blocks

The New York National Guard said the helicopter was based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport and crashed while on a routine training mission.

They are working to identify the soldiers that were on board.

The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the first Battalion.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he's devastated by the crash and will direct flags on all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff Thursday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknational guardhelicopterhelicopter crashsoldiersu.s. & worldsoldier killed
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HELICOPTER CRASH
Helicopter carrying donated organ crashes on Keck Hospital of USC helipad
Vanessa Bryant suing Sheriff's Dept. over Kobe crash pics
Procession held for helicopter pilot who died battling Hills Fire
Helicopter pilot killed while fighting Hills Fire in Fresno County identified
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Star-studded special celebrates Joe Biden's inauguration
COVID-19 vaccine appointments canceled in Madera County due to shortage in doses
Man wanted by parole officer shot and killed by Fresno police officer
Watch, read Pres. Joe Biden's full inaugural address
Valley congressmen attend President Joe Biden's inauguration
Clovis native takes part in inauguration for President Joe Biden
Fresno DACA recipient says she feels hope after Joe Biden's inauguration
Show More
VP Kamala Harris sworn in, opening new chapter in US politics
Six arrested for assisting with inmates escaping from Merced County Jail
Tulare County health officials put out call for vaccine volunteers
Ferocious Valley winds leave 5 families displaced
College of the Sequoias hosts 2 Tulare Co. mass vaccination events
More TOP STORIES News