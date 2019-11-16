Hero cops save Virginia woman from burning car moments before explosion | VIDEO

FARMVILLE, Va. -- Dramatic video shows a car exploding moments after police pulled an unconscious woman from its driver's seat Friday.

Officers Dalton Foley and Olivia Martin were called to the scene after a single-car crash in Farmville, Virginia, around 4 a.m.

Body camera footage shows the woman trapped in the burning car before an officer pulls out his knife to cut her seatbelt.

The two officers, along with good Samaritans, then drag the 57-year-old driver to safety. Seconds later, the car explodes, engulfing the vehicle in flames.

"We'll both be honest, we had a lot of fear, we've never dealt with anything like that so kind of in the back of your head, you're scared, but you kind of have to put it down and have to go to work," Foley told WRIC in Richmond.

The woman was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiarescueu.s. & worldpolice
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Party crashers prompt shooting, man critically injured
Arsonist firebombs Gustine police car
Truck flips on Highway 99, creates HAZMAT scare
21-year-old injured in downtown Fresno shooting
Sen. Bernie Sanders talks health care, prison reform at Fresno City College
Merced Co. chase ends in deputy-involved shooting, male suspect shot, deputies say
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Show More
Search for motive continues in Santa Clarita school shooting
At least 2 injured in shooting at NJ high school football game
No sex abuse charges filed against Monsignor Craig Harrison, authorities say
Ground beef sold at Stater Bros. under recall for possible salmonella
Local leaders continue efforts to reverse proposed Hwy 99 funding cuts
More TOP STORIES News