10 talented mariachi groups from schools across the state all took part in the first High School Mariachi Festival on Saturday.

High schools across the state compete in the Mariachi Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A celebration of culture and tradition was on full display at Fresno City College Saturday.

In addition to bragging rights, groups competed for cash prizes.

Folklorico dancers kicked off the festivities.

Organizers say this event brought a lot of first-timers to the stage and gave them the opportunity to perform in front of more than two thousand people.

Roosevelt High took home first place and 1500 dollars for their program.

Delhi took second place and Kerman took third.

Donovan Ramos from Roosevelt High was awarded top voice which means he'll get a recording session at a professional recording studio.

Mayor Dyer, Councilmembers Luis Chavez and Annalisa Perrea presented each competitive group with a certificate of recognition.

Action News Anchor Vanessa Vasconcelos served as emcee.