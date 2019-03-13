Coalinga High School security guard arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say 30-year-old Adolfo Sandoval had been grooming his 17-year-old victim for weeks, sending her text messages while he worked as a security guard at Coalinga High School."You believe they are safe when they go to school and when you break that trust we frown upon it as law enforcement," said Police Chief Darren Blevins.Police found out about the allegations from the suspect's girlfriend.She reported Sandoval to police after finding texts between him and an underage student.Detectives brought in the girl and her parents.She admitted they had been talking since February."They were upset and awestruck that it had happened to them," Blevins said.The district has placed Sandoval on administrative leave.He has been charged with a misdemeanor crime."We believe we caught it before the actual act occurred," Blevins said.Police don't know if there are more victims at this time.They have confiscated Sandoval's cell phone to look for other possible crimes.The superintendent of Coalinga Huron Unified released the following statement regarding the incident: