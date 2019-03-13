Coalinga High School security guard arrested for inappropriate relationship with student

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say 30-year-old Adolfo Sandoval had been grooming his 17-year-old victim for weeks, sending her text messages while he worked as a security guard at Coalinga High School.
"You believe they are safe when they go to school and when you break that trust we frown upon it as law enforcement," said Police Chief Darren Blevins.
Police found out about the allegations from the suspect's girlfriend.
She reported Sandoval to police after finding texts between him and an underage student.
Detectives brought in the girl and her parents.
She admitted they had been talking since February.
"They were upset and awestruck that it had happened to them," Blevins said.
The district has placed Sandoval on administrative leave.
He has been charged with a misdemeanor crime.
"We believe we caught it before the actual act occurred," Blevins said.
Police don't know if there are more victims at this time.
They have confiscated Sandoval's cell phone to look for other possible crimes.
The superintendent of Coalinga Huron Unified released the following statement regarding the incident:
On March 12, 2019, Coalinga-Huron Unified School District learned of the arrest of a District employee, Mr. Adolfo Sandoval, by the Coalinga Police Department. It is the District's understanding the arrest stems from charges regarding Mr. Sandoval's allegedly inappropriate conduct related to minors, including District students. When notified of the allegations, the District immediately placed Mr. Sandoval on an administrative leave of absence on March 8, 2019 pending the conclusion of an investigation.
The District is committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students. All District staff receives regular training and guidance regarding the importance of maintaining appropriate relationships with students. The District encourages both students and staff to immediately report any perceived misconduct.
Mr. Sandoval is employed by the District as a Security Guard at Coalinga High School. The District takes these allegations against Mr. Sandoval very seriously and will fully cooperate and work with law enforcement and the Fresno County District Attorney's office on this matter.
Our students' safety and well-being remain our highest priority. The District remains committed to ensuring that every child in our District is able to learn and thrive in a healthy, safe environment. To that end, the District encourages all individuals who may have additional information regarding this matter to immediately report it to the District and the Coalinga Police Department.
If you have such information, please call the District's Superintendent, Lori Villanueva at (559) 935-7500.
We ask that any media coverage be thoughtful and mindful of our students and our community.
Lori L. Villanueva,
Superintendent
