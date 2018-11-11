High-speed chase ends with four arrests

EMBED </>More Videos

One lane of traffic was closed as police gathered evidence from the scene.

FRESNO, Calif. --
A high-speed chase in Central Fresno ended with the suspects crashing into a fence at around 7 p.m. on Sunday. It happened near Belmont Avenue and Fresno Street.

That is where officers who were patrolling the area spotted the car that had been reported stolen yesterday.

"It was during the daytime the suspect was armed with a handgun and stole the victim's vehicle," said Fresno Police Department Lt. Bill Dooley.

Authorities did a pit maneuver to stop the driver.

Four suspects were taken into custody.

One lane of traffic was closed as police gathered evidence from the scene.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Kerman family clinging onto their faith after home and church destroyed in wildfire
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 15 percent
Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Central Fresno
California wildfires claim dozens of firefighters' homes
Moms brawl at bus stop, using broken coffee mugs as weapons
WATCH: Stepdad cries after daughter takes his last name as birthday gift
Northern California sheriff reports 6 more fatalities, matching deadliest wildfire in state history; 31 dead statewide
Woolsey Fire: 57,000 structures remain threatened as winds return
Show More
Community center helps shooting survivors, wildfire evacuees in same week
Camp Fire in Butte County equal to deadliest wildfire in CA history
Fresno Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl
Clovis Police investigating cause of deadly crash near Highway 168
Destructive deadly wildfire hitting close to home for some Central Valley natives
More News