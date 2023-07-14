WATCH LIVE

Suspected DUI driver hospitalized after crash during chase with Fresno police

Friday, July 14, 2023 12:41PM
A man is being treated in the hospital after leading police on a high-speed chase into central Fresno.

It ended on McKinley near Highway 99 just before 2:30 am Friday when the driver crashed into a light pole.

Police say they started pursuing the driver at Golden State and Jensen when he refused to pull over for speeding.

As they chased him, he got up to about 120 miles an hour before getting off the highway and crashing.

Officers say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown into the passenger side of the car.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition has not been released.

The driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

