Driver arrested after high-speed chase, standoff in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man driving a U-Haul was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase and short standoff in Fresno County on Monday morning.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Matthew Messick was driving recklessly near Olive and Parkway in west central Fresno around 1:30 am.When deputies tried to pull Messick over, he sped away.Investigators say Messick reached speeds up to 95 miles per hour before eventually crashing into a parked semi-truck near Olive and Hayes in Fresno County.Messick ditched the truck and ran into a nearby house with several other people inside, deputies say.Sheriff's investigators set up a perimeter around the home and called for everyone to come outside. Officials say everyone inside except for Messick came out of the house.The sheriff's office says Messick was armed with several knives, and eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.Deputies say Messick was on probation for domestic violence and had a warrant out for his arrest. He faces several new charges, including felony evading, resisting arrest, and probation violation.