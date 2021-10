MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drivers in Madera County traveling along Avenue 15 1/2 between Road 28 1/2 and Road 29 1/2 should expect some delays starting this week.There will be lane closures in that area as crews work on a high-speed rail overcrossing.Officials said there would be another closure along Road 29 and Santa Fe Drive between Avenue 15 and Avenue 16.Construction is scheduled to continue into next year.