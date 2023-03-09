Highway 168 reopens in Fresno County after heavy snow forced closure

Highway 168 in Fresno County is back open after a closure that lasted more than 10 days.

Now that it's back open, cars are taking advantage of the clear roads.

But drivers need to be careful because crews are still out working.

Elizabeth Yelton with Caltrans said opening the highway on Wednesday was a strategic move.

"I think opening it midweek makes a little bit of a difference, we're just hoping the community takes the proper precautions to make sure they know what's going on - carrying their items and being prepared," said Yelton.

In Shaver Lake, some businesses are open with limited hours, but according to employees, they may have to adjust again when the next storm arrives.

Visitors should be ready for changes to road conditions too.

"We don't know if your travels are going to get delayed, so take your water and your snacks, portable chargers, make sure your fuel tanks are full," said Yelton.

China Peak Mountain Resort reopened Wednesday morning as well.

President Tim Cohee said in his 45 years in the business, this has been one of the biggest weather events he's seen in this mountain area.

"This is probably one of the toughest things I've seen," Cohee said. "I've never ever been operating a resort that was closed for 11 days. I've never been in a resort that was closed for 2 days," he said.

Cohee knows the challenges aren't over yet with an atmospheric river in the forecast, but he's hopeful for brighter days ahead.

"It's going to get really wet, it's going to be crappy but it's going to be a really really really great spring season," Cohee said.

Snow parks are still closed right now, and there are not many places you can stop and get out of your car to enjoy the fresh powder.

168's shoulder is a tall wall of snow. So, if you're parked illegally, you will be ticketed or towed.

Due to the limited access, California Highway Patrol's message to drivers -- is to reconsider travel in the mountain areas if it's not necessary.

CHP's Officer Mike Salas said, "The last thing we want is to hinder any emergency operations or any special services that need to go up and down the 168 due to a blocked car."

The weather can change at any given moment, so officials recommend if you plan to come to 168 to shaver lake, then you have to carry your chains.