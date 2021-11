FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being thrown from his car during a crash in northeast Fresno.It happened after 9 pm on Thursday along Highway 168 near Ashlan Avenue.CHP officers believe the driver swerved to make the exit off the highway. He went down an embankment of about ten to 15 feet.Witnesses say he was ejected from the car.The driver suffered serious injuries but was coherent and talking to medics as they worked on him.He was taken to the hospital, and his current condition is unknown.