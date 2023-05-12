If you're planning a trip to Kings Canyon National Park or one of the camping spots and hiking trails along Highway 180, you may have to re-think.

Portion of Highway 180 to be closed due to collapsed roads

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're planning a trip to Kings Canyon National Park or one of the many camping spots and hiking trails along Highway 180, you may have to re-think your plans.

Caltrans is closing a portion of the corridor from just east of Hume Lake Road to near Kanawyers.

That includes access to Cedar Grove and Boyden Cavern.

Due to the heavy rain we experienced in March, several sections of the road have collapsed or are unsafe for drivers.

At this time, Caltrans says that portion of the highway will be closed for repairs through the 2023 summer season