Man and woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41

A deadly crash on Highway 41 involving multiple vehicles led to both lanes of the highway being closed on Friday night.The crash took place at about 5:10 pm in the area of Highway 41 and Mount Whitney Ave.Authorities say a driver did not notice that the vehicles in front of him had stopped, and crashed into the victims' car.Their car rear-ended the stopped car in front of them, and the driver and passenger were killed in the crash.Both lanes of the highway in the area were closed down for at least an hour.