Man and woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 41

A deadly crash on Highway 41 involving multiple vehicles led to both lanes of the highway being closed on Friday night.

The crash took place at about 5:10 pm in the area of Highway 41 and Mount Whitney Ave.

Authorities say a driver did not notice that the vehicles in front of him had stopped, and crashed into the victims' car.

Their car rear-ended the stopped car in front of them, and the driver and passenger were killed in the crash.

Both lanes of the highway in the area were closed down for at least an hour.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Strangers donate thousands of dollars to help Madera County street vendor
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
GB3 to reopen all Fresno, Clovis gyms despite regional stay-at-home order
Owner of Pismo' sues City of Fresno
22 puppies rescued from home of Valley hoarder
Farm workers' union sues Foster Farms after COVID-19 outbreaks
Excited, hopeful CRMC staff receive COVID-19 vaccine shot
Show More
FUSD offers new winter session to students for credit recovery
Effort to widen dangerous Highway 41 stretch gains momentum
First-time coffee shop owners hope to brew up new business
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno, police say
Man shot multiple times outside southeast Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News