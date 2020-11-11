Highway 41 crash near Riverdale leaves 1 in hospital with critical injuries

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Northbound Highway 41 at Harlan Avenue near Riverdale in Fresno County was closed for several hours on Tuesday night after a suspected DUI driver caused several crashes.CHP officers said the driver of a U-Haul truck was heading south on the highway, when she crossed over into northbound lanes of traffic.One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way of the wrong-way driver but crashed into a metal fence.Moments later, the suspected DUI driver crashed head-on into a blue Honda Civic.The driver of that Civic was life-flighted to the hospital with critical injuries.Another vehicle was also struck in the aftermath of the head-on collision.The driver believed to have caused the crash has been arrested for driving under the influence.