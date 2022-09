Highway 41 closed at Avenue 15 in Madera County after major injury accident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Highway 41 was closed Thursday morning at Avenue 15 in Madera County after a major injury accident.

The California Highway Patrol says two vehicles collided head-on.

Both lanes of the highway were closed and medical helicopters were landing on the roadway to take the injured to the hospital.

Medical helicopter lands on Highway 41 to take the injured to the hospital. California Highway Patrol

Drivers are being asked to avoid this area.

