Highway 41 multi-vehicle crash in Madera Co leaves 1 dead, may have been caused by rain

A driver has been killed in Madera County after a fatal crash on Highway 41 involving three vehicles.

Authorities say it was raining hard when a vehicle traveling northbound appeared to spin out of control.

It crashed into two vehicles traveling southbound, and the driver of the first vehicle died at the scene.

(This story is developing, please stay with Action News for updates)
