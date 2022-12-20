Suspect in murder-suicide on Highway 41 identified

Family members are sharing insight on the man accused of shooting and killing the sister of his estranged ex-girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office has identified the man they say is responsible for this weekend's Highway 41 murder-suicide.

They say the man was 30-year-old Kou Vue of Fresno.

Vue is suspected of shooting and killing the sister of his estranged ex-girlfriend on Highway 41 before turning the gun on himself.

The sister was identified Monday as 28-year-old Ty-Shang Ly.

Vue leaves behind six children, three of which he shared with his estranged ex-girlfriend.

The California Highway Patrol says the investigation is ongoing.