Parts of Highway 41 in Fresno County and Kings County closed for construction

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Parts of Highway 41 in Fresno County and Kings County are closed for construction.

CalTrans has two projects starting Tuesday -- one is near Riverdale in Fresno County, and the other is near Kettleman City in Kings County.

Drivers coming and going from both of these counties need to expect traffic delays for the rest of the week.

North and southbound Highway 41 between Excelsior and Harlan Avenues are closed until 3 Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, the 41 between Harlan and Elkhorn Avenues will be closed.

Southbound traffic will go on Elm Avenue, and northbound traffic will use Camden Avenue, just east of the 41.

On Thursday, the 41 will be reduced to one lane between Clarkson and Elkhorn

Various portions of the 41 between Excelsior and Elkhorn will also be closed.

In Kings County, the highway is under one-way traffic control between Omaha and Quail Avenues through Thursday from 6:30 am to 2 pm.

On Saturday, the 41 on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 6:30 am to 2 pm.

Drivers should expect delays while crews work to perform maintenance work on all road projects.

CalTrans is asking people to pay attention through work zones.

The agency says reckless or inattentive drivers have caused the majority of work zone deaths.

To stay up to date, visit CalTrans' website.

