Funding could be coming for widening project on Highway 41

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Concrete barriers separate traffic on what has been a dangerous stretch of Highway 41.For decades, the plan was to make this a four-lane highway to improve safety but the funding dried up."The families want to see the accidents stop and I think we're there," says Lorna Roushe.Roush lost a loved one in an accident on Highway 41.She joined supporters as they announced funding for the widening project appeared on a draft of the Caltrans Inter-regional Transportation Improvement Program."We are very optimistic now that we have seen that the draft ITIP has our project in it with the money that we've requested," says Assemblymember Jim Patterson.Caltrans would cover $19 million with the rest coming from local funding sources, $10 million from a regional transportation program and $13 million through Measure C."This is the power that Measure C brings," says Mike Leonardo with Fresno County Transportation Authority. "With just a little bit of Measure C money, we're able to leverage these other funding sources."The project is now in the hands of the California Transportation Commission, which will formally vote on funding in December."Hopefully, it will be finalized because this is not finalized," says Fresno County Supervisor Buddy Mendes. "It's just on their list."If approved, Assemblymember Patterson says that would make for a great Christmas present and construction could begin in 2025.